UBS Group Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Market Perform

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

STNE opened at $15.64 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

