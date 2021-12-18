UBS Group Reiterates “€15.30” Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

UBS Group set a €15.30 ($17.19) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.15 ($15.90).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

