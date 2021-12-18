UBU Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25,500.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. UBU Finance has a market cap of $148,261.48 and approximately $25,500.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00039456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00203752 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 11,254,224 coins and its circulating supply is 10,424,188 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

