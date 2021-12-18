UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi Sells 53,663 Shares

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.89 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UGI by 21.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 161,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UGI by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 1,706.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in UGI by 105.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

