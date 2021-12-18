Umpqua Holdings Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Umpqua by 6.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 424,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.