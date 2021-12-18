Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,822,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,439,000 after acquiring an additional 410,135 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.70 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

