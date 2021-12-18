uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells $167,400.00 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $81,826.59.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. uniQure has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $981.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 515.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

