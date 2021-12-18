United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in United Parcel Service by 48.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.9% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $206.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

