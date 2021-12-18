United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

United Rentals stock opened at $332.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

