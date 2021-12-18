Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

UBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of UBX opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.14. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $2,812,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.