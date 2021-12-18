Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Trading Up 7.3%

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.16. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.
Several analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.
The firm has a market cap of $524.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
