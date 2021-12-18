Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Trading Up 7.3%

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.16. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

The firm has a market cap of $524.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

