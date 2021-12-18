Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 173.98. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.20.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.