UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.08). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $202.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,755 shares of company stock valued at $83,045. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 205,769 shares during the period. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the period.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

