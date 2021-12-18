Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2145 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 95.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE UBP opened at $18.75 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $754.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

