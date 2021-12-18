UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. 4,235,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

