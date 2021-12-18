Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Insider Robert A. Katz Sells 98,209 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $322.21 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.63) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

