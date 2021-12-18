Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 289.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 6.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $27,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,254,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 474,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

