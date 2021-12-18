Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.