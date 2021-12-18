Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $310.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

