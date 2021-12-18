Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.40

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 5.397 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $21.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

VIGI stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $93.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

