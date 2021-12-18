Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.964 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.49 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.01% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $83,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.