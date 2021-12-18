Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

IVOO opened at $184.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.74 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.76.

