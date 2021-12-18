Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

