Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.17

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.17 and last traded at $146.06, with a volume of 21494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

