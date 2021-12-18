Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Down to $50.13

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.13, but opened at $48.87. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 7,897 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

