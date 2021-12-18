VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VACNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of VACNY traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.25. 423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

