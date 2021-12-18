Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 313,444 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERA opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

