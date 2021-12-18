Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

VERA stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $82,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

