Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.