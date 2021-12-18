Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 367.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $344.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.97. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.