Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.33. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $171.48 and a 52 week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

