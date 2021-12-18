Versant Capital Management Inc Has $462,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.99 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

