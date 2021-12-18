Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $30.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.