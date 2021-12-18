Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 18,288 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

