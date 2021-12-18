Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 342 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Pfizer stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

