Versant Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,432,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 667.7% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 277,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 50,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $178.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

