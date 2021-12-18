Verso (NYSE:VRS) PT Raised to $35.00 at BWS Financial

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its target price hoisted by BWS Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verso will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verso by 571.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 167,541 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 122,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verso by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Verso by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,705 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.