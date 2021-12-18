ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Continued heavy investments in streaming service, Paramount+, is expected to weigh on profit margins. The company faces stiff competition in the streaming space from the likes of Netflix and Disney+. Declining audience ratings for cable networks doesn’t bode well for ViacomCBS’ advertising business. Also, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern. Notably, asset quality is also not good due to high levels of goodwill and net intangible assets. Nonetheless, ViacomCBS’ solid cable network portfolio is a major growth driver. Growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to boost top-line growth. Higher Affiliate, domestic-streaming and digital-video revenues are major positives. The addition of Pluto TV has been a key catalyst.”

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 300.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.