Victor Grizzle Sells 31,348 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,268. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.15. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 278,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.