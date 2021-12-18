Vijaya Gadde Sells 796 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48.

TWTR opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

