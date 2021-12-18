VITE Market Cap Hits $42.61 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $42.61 million and $11.27 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00087159 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,028,887,924 coins and its circulating supply is 496,316,813 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

