Volta Inc – Class A to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Volta Inc – Class A in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLTA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.