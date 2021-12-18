Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research raised shares of Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Vonovia alerts:

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $53.19 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.