Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Increased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Vontier worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,059,000 after buying an additional 242,723 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,174,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after purchasing an additional 480,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after buying an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after buying an additional 494,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

