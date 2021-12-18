Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 215,197 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,197 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

