Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,892.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2,735.23. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.