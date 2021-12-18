Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,674 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $27,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Itron by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Itron by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,429 shares of company stock worth $262,708. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,093.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.