Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $21.05 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $615.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

