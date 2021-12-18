Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Square by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.79.

SQ opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

