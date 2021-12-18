Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 7,009 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.90.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $391.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.30. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

